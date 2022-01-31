Clayton County teenager reportedly missing for weeks after leaving home

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a 15-year-old Jonesboro girl who has been missing for weeks.

Officials say 15-year-old Nakia Thompson has been missing since Jan. 19. Officers say she left a home on the 1700 block of Cardinal Road after having an argument with a relative and hasn't been seen since.

Thompson is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 175. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what the missing teenager was wearing at the time.

If you have any information about where Thompson could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE