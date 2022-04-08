Missing Clayton County 18-year-old disappears after leaving girlfriend's home

article

Clayton County police need your help to find a missing 18-year-old boy who disappeared after spending time with his girlfriend Thursday.

Officials say 18-year-old Jason Mahone was last seen around 4 p.m. by his girlfriend on the 6000 block of Wood Circle West in Morrow.

Mahone told his parents that he was on his way home and was believed to be on foot.

Police described the missing teenager as 5-feeet-10-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Mahone was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt, beige sweatpants, white shoes, and a beige headscarf.

If you have any information that could help police find Jason Mahone, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

Advertisement



