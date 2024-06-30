Clayton County psychiatric patient missing

article

Have you seen Christian Loaiza? Clayton County police said he was being treated in the emergency psych unit of Southern Regional Hospital before he went missing Saturday night.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Laoiza was last seen before 7 p.m. Police said it's possible that he left the hospital during a power outage.

Loaiza is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing purple hospital scrubs.

Clayton County police said he was diagnosed with "brief psychiatric disorder," which is described as a brief loss of reality that can be brought on suddenly. If you see him or make contact with him, please call the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3550.