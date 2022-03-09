Mattie's Call issued for missing 25-year-old bipolar Clayton County man

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 25-year-old man missing since Tuesday.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 25-year-old Alex Ivery.

Officials say Ivery, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was seen around noon Tuesday after leaving his home on the 8000 block of Dunellen Lane.

The missing man is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ivery was last known to be wearing black or gray pants and a black leather jacket with a red stripe.

If you have seen Ivery, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.

