Runaway 14-year-old Clayton County girl last seen Saturday, police say

article

Police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 14-year-old girl who has been missing for over 24 hours in Clayton County.

Clayton County police tell FOX 5 they responded to a home on the 3000 block of Wentworth Avenue in Ellenwood Sunday morning after reports of a missing person.

In their investigation, police say they learned that 14-year-old Denver Head left her home without permission and was last seen around 11 p.m. on April 9.

Head is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black head.

It is not known what she was wearing after she disappeared.

If you have any information that could help police find Denver Head, please call the Clayton County Police Department or call 911.