Clayton County police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Alayna McWilliams (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers need your help finding an 11-year-old Clayton County girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Clayton County Police Department has issued a BOLO for 11-year-old Alayna McWilliams.

McWilliams was reported missing on the 3300 block of Rock Creek Drive in Rex, Georgia and was last seen entering a black newer model Chevrolet Impala.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

McWilliams was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, yellow shirt, khaki pants, and Vans sneakers.

If you have any information on where McWilliams could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

