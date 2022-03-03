Clayton County man charged with sex trafficking, rape of 13-year-old Kansas girl

article

Clayton County police have arrested a man accused of bringing a 13-year-old girl from Kansas to Georgia to have sex with her.

At a press conference Wednesday, the Clayton County Police Department said that 33-year-old Jonesboro resident Harold Graham met the underage girl on the popular gaming app Roblox on Feb. 18.

According to investigators, Graham was able to convince the girl two days later to sneak out of her home in Topeka, Kansas and run away with him back to Clayton County.

Police say that between that time and when she was found by officers, the underage girl had sexual relations with Graham "many times."

Clayton County officers began their own investigation on the night of Feb. 24, when the victim told one of Graham's roommates that she "wanted to go back home." The roommate, who previously believed that the girl was Graham's step-daughter, discovered what was happening and confronted him that night, officers said.

Around the same time, the girl was able to access a computer and send a message to her mom through Roblox telling her where she was and pointing her to the address of a Clayton County Dollar General.

The mother contacted Clayton County police, who began their own investigation and found the girl safe on the night of Feb. 24 at the Dollar General.

Officers arrested Graham at the IHOP restaurant where he worked on Tuesday.

"He did tell us everything which coincided with what the juvenile had told us," Clayton County Police Capt. John Ivey said.

Ivey emphasized that parents need to be aware and careful with who their children are talking through online games like Roblox.

"Parents don't realize - they think they’re playing on there with other kids. And they’re not, they’re playing with people who are preying on their kids," Ivey said. "We’re extremely lucky we find this young girl and she’s alive, to be perfectly honest with you."

Graham is facing charges of sex trafficking, rape, and kidnapping. He faces additional charges in Kansas.

The victim is now back home with her family.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE