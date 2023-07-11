Clayton County man arrested for stabbing uncle to death during fight

article

A 20-year-old Clayton County man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his uncle to death during a fight on July 9.

Clayton County Police say they responded to Southern Regional Medical Center shortly before 2 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

After learning where the incident took place, officers went to a home in the 6700 block of Fallwater Circle in Riverdale. When they arrived, they found Jabaris McCrary sitting on the front porch with multiple injuries from a knife.

Police say McCrary and his uncle were arguing when the fight became physical. The uncle was rushed to the medical center by other members of the family.

McCrary has been charged with felony murder and possession of a knife over 3 inches during the commission of a crime.

