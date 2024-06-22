Crash on I-675 shuts down all lanes

article

A crash on I-675 stopped the flow of traffic near State Route 138.

It happened on Saturday just after 4 p.m. All southbound lanes were shut down while emergency responders worked the scene.

Video of the site showed an SUV with damage to the front being loaded onto a tow truck at 5 p.m. By 5:10 p.m., the roadway was cleared and traffic began to flow again.

