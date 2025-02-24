Clayton County firefighter resigns after arrest for terroristic threats

The Brief A Clayton County firefighter was charged with making terroristic threats and simple battery following a domestic dispute. The incident began when Jeremiah Almond's wife told a school resource officer she feared for her life. Almond allegedly threatened to shoot up her workplace, a bank. He was arrested at his fire station with firearms found in his vehicle. Almond has resigned from the fire department.



A Clayton County Firefighter has been charged with making terroristic threats that forced a bank to close its doors for security reasons. FOX 5 Atlanta recently learned those charges stemmed from a domestic dispute.

What we know:

Senoia police say it all started when the firefighter’s wife, who went to check the couples' children out from school, confided in a school resource officer that she feared for her life.

The police then arrested her husband, 42-year-old Jeremiah Almond, and charged him with simple battery and two counts of making terroristic threats.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Atlanta obtained a copy of the police report that said Almond accused his wife of giving some of his prized basketball sneakers from a collection to two male co-workers at Newnan Bank.

That report also said Almond told his 16-year-old son while taking a rifle and pistol out of a safe that "he was going to go to his mother’s work and shoot up the place when he got off work Friday morning and kill two of his mother’s fellow employees."

A social media post from the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services showed that Almond had been promoted to lieutenant in 2020.

The police report said officers from Senoia and Clayton County went to Station #5 and arrested Almond while he was on duty. The report said he had an AR rifle and a pistol in his pick-up truck.

Police said the wife reported the threats to the bank she works at in Newnan. Police said the company closed the branch and sent workers home out of an abundance of caution.

What's next:

Clayton County Fire says that Almond has resigned from the department in lieu of termination.

It's not clear when he will face a judge.