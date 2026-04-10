Clayton County family says man is holding dogs 'hostage'

The Brief A Clayton County woman says her two Yorkie mix dogs were stolen from her backyard about a week ago. The owner says a man FaceTimed her to show he had the dogs but then stopped responding to her. Clayton County police are now investigating the case as the family offers a reward for their safe return.



Shawntae Hubbard is pleading for the return of her two beloved Yorkie mix dogs after she says a stranger who claimed to have found them stopped all communication.

Police search for missing Yorkie mixes

What we know:

Shawntae Hubbard says her husband let the dogs out into their backyard in the morning before leaving for work. When her daughter went outside to bring them back in, the dogs were gone.

Hubbard posted missing flyers on the Ring and Nextdoor apps to alert the neighborhood. A man eventually called her claiming he might have the pets.

"He Facetimed me and he had my dogs," Hubbard said. The two agreed to meet after Hubbard finished her work shift, but the man never showed up and has not answered since.

Unidentified caller cuts communication

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man who contacted the family or confirmed his current location. It is unclear if the dogs were originally stolen from the yard or if they wandered off before being picked up. Investigators have not released information regarding potential charges if the man is located with the animals.

Clayton County owner describes FaceTime call

What they're saying:

Hubbard says she has not been able to sleep since her pets vanished. She is now frustrated that a person who knows the dogs have a home is refusing to give them back.

"I just want my dogs back. I didn’t want it to get this far, but at this point, it’s like what are yall doing? Yall saw the flyers. Yall saw that the dogs belong to somebody. Yall called me, I saw my dogs, and now it’s like you’re holding my dogs hostage. I don’t understand," Hubbard said.

Reward offered for return of pets

What's next:

The family is offering a reward for the safe return of the two dogs. Clayton County police are asking anyone with information about the man who called the family or the location of the dogs to contact the department immediately.