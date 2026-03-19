Clayton County dog euthanized for rabies testing after attacking 2 people

The Brief Clayton County Animal Control euthanized a dog named Barney after it seriously injured two people during a microchipping attempt. Officials say the procedure was necessary to conduct immediate rabies testing required by Georgia public health protocols. Both victims suffered significant physical trauma and required reconstructive surgery following the attack in Jonesboro.



Clayton County authorities are defending the decision to euthanize a dog following a violent encounter that left two people with severe injuries.

Rabies testing follows violent dog attack

What we know:

The Clayton County Animal Control Unit responded to an incident involving a dog identified as Barney at the facility on Government Circle. During an attempt to implant a microchip, the dog attacked two individuals, causing substantial physical trauma and emotional distress. Both victims required reconstructive surgery, and officials say one person faces a "prolonged and difficult recovery."

Because the dog’s medical history and vaccination status were unknown, officials determined Barney had to be humanely euthanized to facilitate rabies testing. Under Georgia public health protocols, this testing can only be conducted through the laboratory examination of brain tissue. Trained professionals carried out the procedure to provide the victims and their physicians with the information needed for post-exposure treatment.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear who owned the dog prior to the incident or how Barney came to be in the custody of Animal Control. Officials have not released the specific identities of the two individuals who were injured or provided an update on their current medical conditions beyond the need for surgery.

Safety protocols and public health

Why you should care:

Public health laws in Georgia mandate specific procedures when an animal with an unknown vaccination history bites a human. Because rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, the state requires immediate testing of brain tissue to determine if victims need life-saving post-exposure prophylaxis.

What they're saying:

"The safety and well-being of both the injured individuals and the broader public must always remain the foremost priority in situations involving a potentially rabid animal," the Clayton County Animal Control Unit said in a statement. "While the loss of any animal is regrettable, the actions taken were consistent with established public health requirements and were necessary to protect the lives and health of the injured individuals and the community at large."

What's next:

The specimens recovered from the animal will be analyzed by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The results of the rabies test will dictate the long-term medical treatment plan for the two injured victims as they recover from their surgeries.