Cobb County Commissioners agree to use state-drawn district map

It appears a long-running battle over district maps in Cobb County is over.

Cobb County Commissioners decided to drop their fight over state versus county-drawn district maps.

A number of residents stood up at the meeting, calling the whole thing a debacle.

"You've been using two different maps that cause confusion," said Debbie Fisher.

"You have squandered a hell of a lot of money and time, and you're abusing the citizens of this county," said Christine Rozman.

It's been an intense battle over maps that started back in 2022.

Working off numbers from the 2020 census, the state legislature redrew district lines. The way the lines were drawn, District 2 commissioner Jerica Rchardson's home was no longer in District 2, instead it put her in District 3, which is represented by JoAnn Birrell.

The county then used something called the "home rule" and adopted their own map, leaving Richardson in District 2.

This led to legal battles in court over whether the county was allowed to draw their own maps.

Last month, a Cobb Superior Court Judge ruled the county map was unconstitutional, and the state map must be used.

Tuesday night, commissioners acquiesced and agreed to use the state map.

"Not supporting this today will continue a lack of clarity for our residents, and it will undermine an acceptance of the law of the court," said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.

As for Commissioner Richardson's position, two board members voted that she should vacate her seat within 10 days since she no longer lives in District 2. Two other board members said she should finish her term. So at this point, it is undetermined what will happen.