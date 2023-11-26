75-year-old College Park woman with dementia reported missing

article

A 75-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia has gone missing from College Park. The Clayton County Police Department is hoping someone has seen her.

Dorothy Benjamin went missing some time before 3:23 p.m. on Sunday. She was last seen in the 1500 block of Pine Drive.

Police canvassed the area, but she was nowhere to be found. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Benjamin is 5-feet and weighs at least 161 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a camouflage jacket with pink pants.

If you have seen her and know where she could be, please give the Clayton County Police Department a call at 770-477-3550 ext. 8.