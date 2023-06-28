Gunman who shot friend in head at Riverdale apartments convicted for the 2021 murder

article

A Clayton County jury has convicted a man for the 2021 shooting death of a man in a car at an apartment complex.

Earl Dennard, Jr. was found guilty last week of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say Dennard was to meet the victim, Davieon Norfus at the Chase Ridge apartments in Riverdale on Aug. 28, 2021. The two men knew each other since high school. While Nofus waited in his car, prosecutors say Dennard parked at another apartment complex, snuck up to the car, and shot him in the head through the car’s window.

Prosecutors say Dennard then stole items from Norfus’ car before running from the area.

Norfus was able to tell police "Earl" shot him before he died from his injuries.

During the trial, prosecutors presented cell phone records which showed Dennard was the last person to contact Norfus, just minutes before the shooting. Social media records, also presented during the trial, outline the two had been communicating with each other.

Two eyewitnesses later were able to pick out Dennard as the shooter.

Investigators were later able to find the gun, which belonged to Dennard’s father. Ballistics tests revealed it to be the murder weapon.

Dennard testified during the trial that he shot Norfus in self-defense, something prosecutors say they were able to disprove.

Dennard is awaiting a sentencing trial.