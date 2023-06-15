Family asks for prayers as 6-year-old Georgia boy recovers from brutal beating

A 6-year-old Clayton County boy who police say was brutally beaten by his mother's boyfriend continues to recover at the hospital.

Officials say 6-year-old Ashton has suffered from broken bones, blood clots in his lung and bleeding on the brain.

But speaking in front of Children's Scottish Rite Hospital, where the boy is receiving treatment, his family members and their attorney say doctors hope they can run more tests on him soon when his condition improves.

"Currently the doctors at Scottish Rite are working very very diligently to try to get Ashton to a point where he is stable where they can do more tests to determine the extent of the damage," Ashton's aunt Natasha McCants said.

Porsche Wells and Napoleon Ades

Ashton's mother Porsche Wells and her boyfriend Napolean Ates were arrested on June 7 and are facing child abuse charges.

Clayton County police say Ates accused the 6-year-old of stealing money over the weekend. They tell FOX 5 the boyfriend physically abused Ashton for days as his mother stood by and watched. At a point, police say the boyfriend told the mom to leave the room.

By Sunday, police say Ashton fell unconscious, and the mom tried to give him an ice bath.

McCants asked the community to continue to pray for Ashton's healing.

"There are no words that can really describe this. It's uncharted territory - something we've never been through," McCants said. "We're holding up the best we can."

She described the boy as a loving child with a sweet, precious spirit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy of the family)

"He loves his toys and loved to play," McCants said. "He loves his father, loves his siblings."

Shirley Smith, Ashton's grandmother, said she wouldn't want any family to go through what's happening.

"It's hard for all of us seeing Ashton laying there so helpless," she said. "We really appreciate all the doctors, the nurses, the other teams working with him."

Wells remains in custody at the Clayton County Jail. Ates has since posted bond.

The family has created a GoFundMe to support Ashton here.