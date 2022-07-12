Man wanted for gunning down Clayton County barbershop owner during shootout

article

Police have released the mugshot of a man wanted for gunning down a Clayton County barber back in April.

Jaimonnie Watkins-Causey, 20, is wanted for felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, battery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Clayton County police said Watkins-Causey was one of the armed members of group that got into a dispute with a barber back on April 2 outside the Da Barbers Lab in the River Station Plaza located in the 5400 block of River Station Blvd. Police said the dispute escalated into a shootout.

Clayton County Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at the River Station Shopping Plaza on April 2, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Anthony McClain, who witnesses said was not the intended target, was killed. McClain was a licensed barber and part owner of the shop.

The Clayton County Police Department are asking anyone with information to please contact Detective A. Rosa at 678-310-4708.