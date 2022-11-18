4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested

article

Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning.

Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.

The four children, ages 2 to 12, were located in Clayton County, Georgia later that day and will be back in Alabama by the end of that evening.

Buchanan was booked into the Talladega County Jail on charges of interference with custody. He is being held without bond.