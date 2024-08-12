Teen found shot dead outside Clarkston Parc 1000 Apartments, investigation continues

article

Clarkston Police have asked for help investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that burned down just a month later.

Officials say they were called to Parc 1000 Apartments on June 19 at 12:30 a.m. where 19-year-old Samuel Dorsey had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help them move forward in the case to give them a call. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.

This is not the first time a teen was fatally shot at that complex. Records show that a 14-year-old boy was killed there back in September 2022. His alleged killer, 17-year-old Furahisha Apulu of Stone Mountain, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Information provided to the police regarding Dorsey's death that results in an arrest and indictment may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.