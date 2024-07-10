Clarkston apartment fire displaces multiple residents; investigation underway

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DeKalb County firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment complex off Montreal Road on July 10, 2024. (FOX 5)

A fire at a Clarkston apartment building displaced several residents.

Firefighters were called out just before 2:30 p.m. to the Parc 1000 apartments located along Montreal Road.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels says firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

The residents were evacuated safely, which was confirmed by firefighters during a search.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Capt. Daniels says it started on the second floor.

Due to the high temperatures, the captain says additional firefighters responded, allowing them to rotate duties and seek relief.

The total number of residents impacted by the fire has not been released.