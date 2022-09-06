Boy, 14, shot to death in Clarkston; teen arrested

article

Clarkston police have arrested a 17-year-old boy they say shot another teen in the head at a DeKalb County apartment complex over the weekend, killing him.

Officers were sent to Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot, Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said in a news release.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was found unconscious outside an apartment building. The boy had been shot in the head and died from his injuries at a hospital.

"Detectives were able to determine this was not a random act of violence and the victim and suspect are known to each other," Bulcher said.

Furahisha Apulu, 17, of Stone Mountain, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.