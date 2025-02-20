Bomb threat at Clark Atlanta University briefly places campus on lockdown
A bomb threat at a Clark Atlanta University residence briefly placed the Atlanta campus on lockdown on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched at around 4:40 p.m. to Wright Hall, located along James P. Brawley Drive SW.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to help ensure the campus was secured. No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It was not clear if anything suspicious was found or if investigators had led on who made the threat.
Dig deeper:
This is not the first time the CAU campus has faced threats. The university has implemented several security measures following a series of threats since 2020, which typically target HBCUs in waves. The campus employs video surveillance systems to proactively monitor the campus in real-time. It has also tightened visible security on the campus.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Atlanta Police Department.