Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Oconee County, Morgan County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Clarke County, Dawson County, Whitfield County, Polk County, White County, Catoosa County, Madison County, Floyd County, Fannin County, North Fulton County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Hall County, Upson County, Butts County, Chattooga County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Lumpkin County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Union County, Putnam County, Gilmer County, Henry County, Pickens County, Walton County, Newton County, Jasper County, Troup County, Murray County, Clayton County, Heard County, Gordon County, Greene County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Pike County, Spalding County, Dade County, Haralson County, Paulding County, Towns County, Clay County

Bomb threat at Clark Atlanta University briefly places campus on lockdown

By
Published  February 20, 2025 5:29pm EST
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A bomb threat at Clark Atlanta University led to a brief campus lockdown on Thursday afternoon.
    • Officers were dispatched to Wright Hall around 4:40 p.m. to secure the campus; no injuries were reported.
    • It remains unclear if anything suspicious was found or if there are leads on the source of the threat.

A bomb threat at a Clark Atlanta University residence briefly placed the Atlanta campus on lockdown on Thursday afternoon. 

Officers were dispatched at around 4:40 p.m. to Wright Hall, located along James P. Brawley Drive SW. 

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to help ensure the campus was secured. No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

It was not clear if anything suspicious was found or if investigators had led on who made the threat. 

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time the CAU campus has faced threats. The university has implemented several security measures following a series of threats since 2020, which typically target HBCUs in waves. The campus employs video surveillance systems to proactively monitor the campus in real-time. It has also tightened visible security on the campus.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Atlanta Police Department.

DowntownNewsCrime and Public Safety