Bomb threat at Clark Atlanta University briefly places campus on lockdown

The Brief A bomb threat at Clark Atlanta University led to a brief campus lockdown on Thursday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Wright Hall around 4:40 p.m. to secure the campus; no injuries were reported. It remains unclear if anything suspicious was found or if there are leads on the source of the threat.



A bomb threat at a Clark Atlanta University residence briefly placed the Atlanta campus on lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at around 4:40 p.m. to Wright Hall, located along James P. Brawley Drive SW.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to help ensure the campus was secured. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if anything suspicious was found or if investigators had led on who made the threat.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time the CAU campus has faced threats. The university has implemented several security measures following a series of threats since 2020, which typically target HBCUs in waves. The campus employs video surveillance systems to proactively monitor the campus in real-time. It has also tightened visible security on the campus.