Clark Atlanta students being housed at hotels due to dorm renovations

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Clark Atlanta dorm concerns

Some students at Clark Atlanta University say they are not able to move into their dorms.

ATLANTA - Wednesday was the first day of classes at Clark Atlanta University, but nearly 500 students woke up in hotels instead of dorms.

Dozens of students say they showed up on campus expecting to meet their new roommates but instead were greeted by construction crews.

Crews have been working on renovations at Heritage Commons.

University officials released a statement saying:

"CAU is still addressing some renovation issues. We continue to work around the clock to address all concerns."

The university says it’s taking half off the room and board bill for each student for the semester.

