City of South Fulton declares 'Jermaine Dupri Day'

article

The City of South Fulton officially proclaimed Oct. 12th as "Jermaine Dupri Day," in honor of the legendary Atlanta-based music mogul. The proclamation was presented to Dupri by the city's mayor during the inaugural So So Def R&B Experience at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre on Saturday.

The event featured performances from prominent R&B artists, including Muni Long, dvsn, Eric Bellinger, Vedo, and many more, showcasing Dupri's continued influence in the music industry.

Jermaine Dupri, the founder of So So Def Recordings, is best known for his impact on the hip-hop and R&B music scene. He has worked with top artists such as Usher, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys. Over the years, his work has earned him numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for his songwriting and production.

Dupri expressed his excitement over the city's recognition. " I felt yesterday GOD wanted me to know how important and how valuable my life is, and he don’t want me to see value in me through other people. He wants me to understand my value through me," Dupri wrote on his Instagram account, referring to the So So Def R&B Experience. He also signaled his intention to make the event an annual tradition in honor of the new holiday.

Born in Asheville, North Carolina, in 1972, Dupri moved to Atlanta at a young age and began his career in the music industry as a dancer for Whodini. He later formed the teen duo Kris Kross, known for their hit song "Jump," before founding So So Def Recordings in the early 1990s. His label has since been home to successful acts like Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, and Bow Wow.