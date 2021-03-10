City of South Fulton demolishing problem properties for redevelopment

The City of South Fulton will soon demolish dozens of old abandoned buildings to revitalize the city.

Several of those buildings are coming down as soon as next week.

South Fulton’s Community Development Director, Shayla Reed, lives in the city and said she sees many of these dilapidated buildings on her way to or from work.

"I wanted to live in an area that had substantial housing, and such a reputation of cleanliness, however, that had not been the case for these properties," she said.

That's why leaders there will soon demolish seven abandoned properties across the four-year-old city.

One on Old Bill Crook Rd is littered with trash, chipping away and crumbling from lack of upkeep.

Others will come down in other corners of the city:

6515 Peppermill Lane, College Park, GA 30349

2591 Old Jonesboro Road, Fairburn, GA 30213

5630 Old Bill Cook Road, Atlanta, GA 30349

4365 Jailette Road SW, College Park, GA 30349

4885 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

6926 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

7072 Bells Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

That demolition is just one aspect of the city's Fight the Blight program.

A $200,000 budget will pay for the first round of demolitions, titles, and court proceedings for another 40 or so boarded-up homes.

"Not all properties will be demolished. Some will be cleaned up into a safe environment. We expect around 70 homes by the completion of this project that's in a better condition than it is today," Reed said.

Reed said many of these buildings have been problem properties for years.

"Illegal dumping, unsafe setting, they've had to live next door to this for over ten years now," she said. "We’ve heard [residents’] concerns and we're acting based on their need," she said.

She said she looks forward to giving those in the community a chance to turn what will soon be empty lots into opportunities.

"A developer or builder whoever may be can come in and reinvest in the area," Reed said. "We're looking for the homes to no longer have an eye soar and turn them into something else for redevelopment."

Anyone who would like to report a blighted property or would like to purchase a lot for redevelopment upon demolition should head to the city’s code enforcement webpage which can be found at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

