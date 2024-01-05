City of Brookhaven holds dedication ceremony for greenspace

The city of Brookhaven held a special

dedication ceremony for approximately 14 acres of greenspace.

The greenspace, acquired by Brookhaven in June 2022, is the third-largest acquisition of its kind in nearly a decade. In honor of former Brookhaven Mayor Rebecca Chase Williams, the dedicated greenspace will serve as a testament to her contributions.

The city is actively removing invasive vegetation from the area, and it is expected that the space will ultimately be utilized for passive greenspace purposes. The dedication ceremony aims to recognize and commemorate the legacy of Former Mayor Williams in the community.

