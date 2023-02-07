Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance

Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance.

That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members.

Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.

"We know a lot of people suffering from COVID who could have used that money," said Duwon Robinson, a citizen advocate.

Mayor Andre Dickens told FOX 5 the city program had been a success. Thousands of people were helped over a two-year period.

Here explained Atlanta agreed to take the state's portion, $21 million, and try to make that available.

Atlanta got halfway there. A December deadline ended that program which Dickens said was more restrictive than the earlier ones.

Balla said one more program is available that is available through 2024.

People suffering some type of economic hardship will be able to apply.

"We are going to throw our hat into the ring and see what plays out," Balla said.