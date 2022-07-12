Man shot by attempted robber while gambling at Atlanta gas station, police say

article

Police are investigating the shooting of a man while he was gambling at an Atlanta gas station.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly after midnight Tuesday at the Citgo gas station on the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

According to police, man was playing one of the gas station's gambling machines when a gunman tried to rob him.

At some point, the suspect shot the man and fled the store on foot.

The suspect, who is described as wearing all black, has not been identified.

Medics took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.