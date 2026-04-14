Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting near I-75

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The Brief A 34-year-old woman died at a hospital after being found shot Tuesday evening near Interstate 75. Atlanta police believe the victim was shot at a different location before being found on the highway. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the deadly shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left a 34-year-old woman dead after she was discovered with gunshot wounds on Interstate 75 North.

What we know:

Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to reports of a person shot on I-75 North near North Central Avenue SW around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency crews transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Interstate 75 North and Central Avenue in Atlanta on April 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Despite medical efforts, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the woman succumbed to her injuries.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to determine where the actual shooting took place, as preliminary evidence suggests the woman was wounded at a separate, unknown location.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a potential suspect or what led to the gunfire.

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Interstate 75 North and Central Avenue in Atlanta on April 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What they're saying:

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have sustained her injuries at a separate and currently unknown location," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. The department noted that information is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses.

What's next:

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are continuing to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them as the investigation remains active and ongoing.