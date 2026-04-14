Cobb County awarded $1.7M grant for World Cup safety

The Brief Cobb County received $1.7 million from the Department of Homeland Security for World Cup safety. The funds will cover equipment, training, and overtime for first responders during the summer matches. Teams will train at Kennesaw State University and the Atlanta United facility in Marietta.



Cobb County is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing a $1.7 million federal grant to bolster public safety and emergency management.

What we know:

Cobb County will host international teams and fans at the Atlanta United facility in Marietta and Kennesaw State University. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security established the FIFA World Cup grant program to help local agencies manage the massive influx of people. Cobb County was awarded $1.7 million, which leaders say will largely be used for operational costs and first responder overtime.

Safety plans include renting 22 UTVs for quick emergency response in crowds, similar to the strategy used during the All-Star game at Truist Park. The county is also looking into an X-ray system for the bomb team, a trailer for the mounted patrol, and riot gear for horses. Because the event occurs during the Georgia summer, officials will also set up hydration and cooling stations.

What we don't know:

While the county is preparing for increased crowds, leaders do not know exactly what to expect regarding the total number of fans and media members who will flood the local area during the training sessions.

What they're saying:

"We're going to be very busy," said Cobb County EMA Director Cassie Mazloom. "We'll be using that money mostly for operational costs, to support any event that happens at KSU, and support them with Marietta Police, Marietta Fire."

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid emphasized the scale of the event. "I can't stress enough the weight of this opportunity we have," Cupid said. "This is geared to be the largest sporting event ever in our nation's history."

What's next:

Cobb County public safety, transportation, and emergency management departments will continue finalizing logistics for the arrival of global media and fans. Residents should prepare for increased activity around Marietta and Kennesaw during the tournament window.