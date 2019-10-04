Cirque du Soleil's Volta raises big top at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - An entertainment company raised its big top Friday in preparation for its latest entertainment show.
Cirque du Soleil raised the big top for the 15th time in Atlantic Station.
Organizers will present a new show called Volta.
The show will be filled with action sports and electronic music.
Organizers said performers will present a story about “accepting yourself and celebrating your own unique identity.”
The show kicks off next Thursday and runs until January.