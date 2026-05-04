Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

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Cinco de Mayo is here, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate. From festive food and drink specials to parties and unique experiences, here’s a look at some of the best things to do around town.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

May 5

Multiple locations

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $5 Bad Ass Margaritas made with fresh lime and Margaritaville Gold Tequila, plus the limited-time Smashadilla Burger stacked with taco-seasoned patties, Monterey Jack, pico, chipotle ranch and avocado on quesadilla buns.

CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro

May 5

Multiple locations

Skip the margaritas and toast Cinco de Mayo with a curated wine tasting experience at CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro, offering a unique twist on the traditional celebration.

Cinco Días de Cinco at Lola’s Burger & Tequila Bar

May 1-5

Lola's Burger & Tequila Bar, Roswell

This five-day Cinco de Mayo celebration features drink specials, live music, DJs and themed events, including half-price margaritas, taco deals and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Cinco de Mayo celebration at High Street

May 5

High Street, Atlanta

This free fiesta features live music, fire dancers, roaming performers, family-friendly activities and sweet treats, plus food and drinks for purchase and a DJ after-party at Agave Bandido.

Cinco de Mayo paint party at Muse Paintbar

May 5

Muse Paintbar, Atlanta

This festive class pairs guided painting with a complimentary margarita, giving guests a lively, social way to celebrate beyond the typical dinner plans.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

May 5

Multiple locations

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Fiesta-themed cakes and Bundtinis®, plus earn 50 bonus rewards points on qualifying purchases while enjoying the limited-time Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl flavor.