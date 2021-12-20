Christmas week off to sweet start at East Point’s Sammy Cheezecake

You think you’re busy this time of year? Try being Samuel "Sammy" Smith, Jr.!

Right now, the Atlanta native and Westlake High School graduate is up to his ears in Christmas cakes, which — let’s be honest — isn’t a bad place to be.

Smith is the owner of Sammy Cheezecake, an East Point bakery that specializes in decadent cheesecakes and cakes. We first featured the business back in February 2021 (click here to watch), when Smith shared his story of falling in love with baking at Le Cordon Bleu and initially selling his cheesecakes out of the back of his Chevy Tahoe.

Since taking over an old Point pizza joint a decade ago, Sammy Cheezecake has become renowned as one of the best bakeries in metro Atlanta, and the owner says business continues to grow each and every year.

Of course, the holidays are a busy time for bakeries around the world, and Sammy Cheezecake is no exception. The team there has been taking pre-orders for Christmas cakes online, with a menu including the top-selling New York-style cheesecake, Oreo cheesecake, red velvet cake, German chocolate cake, and vanilla cupcakes.

Sammy Cheezecake is located at 3875 Washington Road in East Point, and regular hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. For more information on the bakery, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning behind-the-scenes as the team there prepares for one of its busiest weeks of the year!

