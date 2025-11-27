Christmas tree sales fund student scholarships across metro Atlanta

The Brief Trees for Tuition donates all profits to scholarships for Atlanta students. The business has grown from 30 trees in 2015 to nearly 4,000 last year. Seven metro Atlanta locations offer in-person shopping or next-day delivery.



A holiday tradition that began as a small side project for two Atlanta teenagers a decade ago has grown into a major scholarship program helping local students pursue college dreams — all through the sale and delivery of Christmas trees.

What we know:

The effort, called Trees for Tuition, started in 2015 when founders Jack and Will decided to use a pickup truck to deliver a few Fraser firs to neighbors. That first year, they sold about 30 trees. Last season, the business expanded dramatically, with nearly 4,000 trees delivered across metro Atlanta and more than $50,000 donated to support scholarships and local nonprofits.

Trees for Tuition now operates seven locations across the metro area. Customers can visit in person to select a tree or schedule a delivery online as early as the next day. The group sources most of its Fraser firs from North Carolina, with additional Noble firs shipped in from Oregon.

The founders say their goal is simple: make buying a Christmas tree easier for families while giving Atlanta teens and young adults a financial boost toward their education.

What you can do:

Tree lots are open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, including Friday. More information is available at treesfortuition.com.