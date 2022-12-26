Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents

article

An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced.

MAJOR FIRES CONSUME DULUTH, DECATUR, ATLANTA APARTMENTS ON CHRISTMAS

Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.

Firefighters said they faced another hurdle through "deteriorating structural conditions". They were not able to check two apartments in the building for victims. Apartment management claimed they made contact with all the residents to be sure all 81 residents made it out safely.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Preston Park Drive fire (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services) From: Supplied

By 5:25 a.m., the fire was under control, but the fire team remained on the scene until 11:11 a.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the American Red Cross was able to find shelter for the displaced residents.