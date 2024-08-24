Chris Tucker to host annual Celebrity Golf Tournament; Here's the star-studded guest list

article

Actor, comedian and humanitarian Chris Tucker is getting ready to host the 2024 Chris Tucker Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament in metro Atlanta. As you can imagine, the guest list is impressive.

The tourney, which doubles as a fundraiser, will be held Monday at the Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockbridge. Tucker is expected to kick things off at 9:30 a.m.

The money raised is expected to go toward funding local programs focused on children and education.

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - AUGUST 29: Chris Tucker attends the 2022 Chris Tucker Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Eagles Landing Country Club on August 29, 2022 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Some of the guests include actors Boris Kodjoe, actor Tim Reid, Flex Alexander, singer-songwriter Johnny Gill and former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell. Plenty more big names will be revealed the day of.

The golf tourney rounds out a fruitful weekend in the Peach State for Tucker. On Saturday, he made an appearance at the Stockbridge Amphitheater for a comedy show with live music and a few special guests.