Chris Sale agrees to $27M one-year deal, sets Braves mark

The Brief The Braves signed Chris Sale to a one-year, $27 million extension, the largest single-season salary in franchise history. The Falcons will release Kirk Cousins on March 11 and plan to place the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts. Trae Young received a standing ovation in his return as the Hawks beat the Wizards 119-98.



It was a busy day across Atlanta’s professional sports landscape, with major contract and roster decisions announced.

What we know:

The Atlanta Braves agreed to a one-year, $27 million contract extension with pitcher Chris Sale, who earlier this month said he wanted to retire as a Brave. The deal gives the 36-year-old the largest single-season salary in franchise history.

The Atlanta Falcons announced they will cut ties with quarterback Kirk Cousins on March 11, when the new league year begins. The move comes two years after he signed a $180 million contract and after he was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. in 2024. The team also confirmed it will place the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts.

RELATED: Falcons announce release of QB Kirk Cousins

Meanwhile, Trae Young received a standing ovation at State Farm Arena as he returned following his January trade to Washington. Young has not yet debuted for the Wizards as he continues recovering from a knee injury. The Hawks defeated Washington 119-98 and will host them again Thursday at 7:30 p.m.