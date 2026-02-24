Falcons announce release of QB Kirk Cousins

article

The Brief Falcons plan to release quarterback Kirk Cousins on March 11. Cousins was benched in 2024 in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. The veteran QB will enter free agency ahead of his 15th NFL season.



The Atlanta Falcons have announced plans to release veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins when the new NFL league year begins March 11.

The move comes after Cousins was benched during the 2024 season in favor of first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr., fueling speculation about whether the veteran quarterback would return to the team.

Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham addressed the decision, confirming the team intends to move forward as Cousins approaches his 15th NFL season and his 38th birthday in August. The release will allow Cousins to enter free agency again.