Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour in Atlanta | Know before you go

article

The Brief Chris Brown’s "Breezy Bowl XX" tour hits Atlanta’s Bobby Dodd Stadium on Oct. 3 for a 20th anniversary show. Parking will be limited with major road closures; officials urge advance purchase and rideshare or MARTA use. Bobby Dodd enforces a clear bag policy and expanded security; gates open before the 7 p.m. start.



Chris Brown will bring his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour to Atlanta’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Friday, Oct. 3, in a stadium show expected to draw tens of thousands of fans.

Chris Brown at Georgia Tech

The backstory:

The concert marks the 20th anniversary of Brown’s self-titled debut album and features a career-spanning set list with elaborate stage production, including LED screens, lasers and pyro effects. Joining him on the tour are Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, with Jhené Aiko appearing on select dates.

Brown’s farewell note to Atlanta concert-goers promised a high-energy show that blends hits from across his two-decade career with new material.

Bobby Dodd Stadium: What you need to know

What you can do:

Bobby Dodd Stadium, which seats about 51,000, will operate under Georgia Tech’s clear bag policy and expanded security measures. Gates are scheduled to open ahead of the 7 p.m. start.

Parking will be available in several Georgia Tech decks and lots, including Tech Square, Klaus, McCamish Pavilion, Dalney, and North Decks. Event officials recommend purchasing parking in advance and preparing for extensive road closures near the stadium. North Avenue, Techwood Drive and Fowler Street will all face restrictions beginning mid-afternoon Friday.

Fans are encouraged to use rideshare services for easier arrival and departure, as designated drop-off and pick-up zones will be in effect. Those holding VIP tickets will receive early entry, access to a pre-show lounge, merchandise packages and rideshare vouchers.

With heavy traffic and large crowds expected, officials say early arrival is the best way to avoid missing the openers or facing long delays at entry points. Concertgoers can avoid traffic by taking MARTA. The North Avenue rail station on the Red and Gold lines is three blocks from the stadium, offering the closest stop. Several bus routes also serve the area, including 50, 51 and 102. MARTA officials recommend riders plan ahead and expect large post-concert crowds.

Breezy Bowl XX tour continues

What's next:

The Oct. 3 date continues a nationwide stadium run before Brown heads overseas later this year.