Chipotle bringing back popular green lip stain 'Lipotle'

article

The Brief Chipotle is re-releasing its viral "LIPOTLE" lip stain — an avocado-inspired cosmetic that goes on green and peels into a smudge-proof rose hue. The lip kit, made with beauty brand Wonderskin, originally launched in 2024 and became an unexpected cult favorite. After more than 10,000 fan requests, it’s back on sale for $29 exclusively at Wonderskin’s website.



Chipotle is once again combining guac and glam by bringing back its viral, avocado-inspired lip stain — because nothing says "I love burritos" like green lips that peel into perfect rose.

What we know:

Originally launched in on National Avocado Day in 2024 with beauty brand Wonderskin, the "LIPOTLE" lip kit became an instant hit — likely because it made wearers look like they’d just kissed an avocado... then transformed into a smudge-proof goddess.

After more than 10,000 emails, DMs, and possibly a few carrier pigeons begging for a restock, Chipotle caved to the people’s demands.

The magical green-to-rose lip stain is once again available for $29 — but only on Wonderskin’s website. Warning: it may cause uncontrollable cravings for chips and guac.

Available starting at 12 p.m. ET July 15.