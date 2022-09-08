Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home

article

Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her.

Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough.

Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 118 pounds. She has long black hair.

Campos was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt with the word "Atlanta" on it and blue jeans.

If you have any details about where Campos could be, call investigators at 770-288-8250, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text any tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.