Children's Healthcare welcomes new facility dog

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

The Brief Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has added a new facility dog to its Canine for Kids program. Arti, a Labrador mix, will join the rehabilitation team at Arthur M. Blank Hospital. The dog will assist patients during therapy sessions and rehabilitation activities.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has welcomed the newest member of its Canine for Kids program, expanding a team of more than a dozen facility dogs that support patients across the health system.

What we know:

The newest addition, a Labrador mix named Artis, known as "Arti," will serve with the acute rehabilitation team at Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

Hospital officials describe Arti as a sweet and affectionate dog who will help patients during therapeutic activities designed to support recovery and independence.

Over the coming weeks, Arti will gradually transition into her new role, participating in therapy sessions throughout the hospital, including patient rooms and rehabilitation gym areas.

Facility dogs are specially trained to assist patients and healthcare teams by providing comfort, motivation and support during treatment and rehabilitation.

Children's Healthcare officials said Arti's work will focus on helping patients reach therapy goals and gain greater independence during their recovery.