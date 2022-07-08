Expand / Collapse search
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta mourns loss of beloved therapy dog Casper

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Casper spent 13 years of his life in Children's Hospital of Atlanta making treatments a little easier for the hospital's patients. (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of the hospital's longtime therapy dog Casper.

The hospital says thirteen years ago in the fall of 2009, Casper the golden retriever reported to his first day of work. The floppy-eared graduated of Canine Assistants loved kids and would be by their side as they went through everything from needles to chemotherapy.

"He offered comfort by way of knee leans, paw holds and foot touches. For those on contact precautions, the warmth of his purposeful eye contact moved mountains," Childrens Healthcare said on social.

Along with his handler Lisa, Casper was the first members of the hospital's Canines for Kids program, the first of its kind in the country.

"Their shared office in Volunteer Services was home to stacks of fan mail, including holiday cards, from families who remembered him years later," the hospital said.

The hospital says the only thing Casper loved more than carrots was his love for injured and sick kids.

This week, with Lisa by his side, Casper passed away peacefully. He was 15 years old.

The hospital is asking anyone who was touched by "Caspy" to share their memories on its Facebook page.