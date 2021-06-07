Sheriff: Gilmer County child molestation suspect on the run from deputies

article

Deputies are searching for a Gilmer County man charged with multiple counts of child molestation who is on the run from law enforcement.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of 28-year-old Dillon Andrew Godfrey Monday morning.

According to the sheriff, Godfrey has active felony warrants for his arrest charging him with aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation, cruelty to children, probation violation, and three counts of obstruction.

The sheriff says Godfrey is currently running from deputies around his home on Gunstock Creek Road near Rebel's Food Mart on Highway 282.

"If anyone knowingly assists Godfrey in evading arrest, they will also be charged with a felony," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

If you have seen Godfrey or have any information about where he could be, please call 911 or the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division at 706-635-4646.

