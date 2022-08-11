Child injured after being hit by train in southwest Atlanta

article

A child was struck by a train in southwest Atlanta on Thursday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the CSX train crossing along Melvin Drive SW just east of Kimberly Road. Atlanta police said the child received cuts to the arm and back of the head.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Police say a child was injured after being hit by a train in southwest Atlanta on August 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

The circumstances behind the incident are still under investigation.

The name and age of the child have not been released.