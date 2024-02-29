Chick-fil-A recalls Polynesian sauce cups over allergen concerns

article

Do you save your leftover Chick-fil-A sauce cups for more dipping later? If you're a Polynesian sauce fan, you may want to throw them away.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain sent out a recall for its Polynesian sauce dipping cups over concerns it may contain an entirely different sauce altogether.

According to the company, the recall affects all the sauce cups given out between Valentine's Day and Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Chick-fil-A says the sauce includes wheat and soy allergens that are not included in the usual Polynesian sauce cups.

While there are no reports of anyone having an allergic reaction due to the cups, Chick-fil-A is asking customers to be cautious and discard them regardless.

For more questions about the recall, call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.