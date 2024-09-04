Chick-fil-A in North Druid Hills hit by gunfire

article

Police are investigating a shooting that caused damage to a Chick-fil-A restaurant on North Druid Hills Road.

The damage was discovered Monday at the popular fast-food location.

Authorities believe the gunfire occurred the previous night at the Village Shopping Center, located across the street from the Chick-fil-A. Employees noticed the bullet damage the following day but fortunately, no one was injured.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.