TikToker sets record straight on Chick-fil-A 'my pleasure' rumor

Think you've got a surefire way to get yourself some free food at Chick-fil-A? Not so fast.

A woman on TikTok who says she used to work for the Atlanta-based fast food chain is setting the record straight on a circulating rumor about one of the restaurant's iconic phrases.

Hailey Grant, who posts on the social media platform as @haileygrant00, made a video about the chain's "secrets."

As part of the video, Grant talked about how annoyed she and her former coworkers would get when people would pull up to the drive-thru and say "my pleasure." The rumor that spread online is that you could get a discount or free food if you do so.

"We hate it when people come up and say ‘my pleasure’ thinking they're going to get something free," she said. "It's just not true."

Grant also added that Chick-fil-A workers are required to say the phrase instead of "you're welcome."

She recommended several menu items she believed were "underrated," including the Grilled Chicken Club with Honey Roasted Barbecue Sauce and the Egg White Grill for breakfast.