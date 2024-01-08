Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A brings back Mango Passion Sunjoy, adds 3 new options

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Chick-fil-A
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Courtesy Chick-fil-A)

ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A is starting 2024 off in a bright and sunny way with the return of a fan-favorite drink.

After a three-year hiatus, the Atlanta-based fast food chain is bringing back the Mango Passion Sunjoy.

The drink is also coming with three new sidekicks: the Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

Thirsty diners can try all four drinks at participating restaurants starting on Monday.

Chick-fil-A says the drinks pair perfectly well with some of the restaurant's more spicy offerings.