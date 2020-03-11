Chick-fil-A is going to start selling bottles of its signature sauce – only in Florida

article

Soon, Chick-fil-A will be selling its special sauce by the bottle. They are testing out the product in Florida stores, starting between April and May.

According to the popular fast-food chain, it's all part of a pilot program, and if you live in Florida, you will be the first to buy the special bottle of the special sauces. The company is first going to launch two of its sauces: it's signature Chick-fil-A sauce and the Polynesian sauce.

Customers will be able to purchase a 16-fluid ounce bottle – or five – at every Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, according to a statement.

The price starts at $3.49 and every purchase will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which awards scholarships to employees.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.”

